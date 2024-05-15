Microsoft officially adds PC keyboard and mouse support for some Xbox Cloud gaming titles

Microsoft has announced the new features and improvements that it is including in the latest monthly Xbox software update for May. However, this update does not include anything for Xbox console gamers this month but concentrates on the PC platform.

The Xbox Wire site states the big new feature this month is the official addition of the use of a mouse and keyboard to play some titles included in the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, when players are using a PC with the Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome browsers. This feature has been available for Xbox Insiders since late March.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can play the following games on Xbox Cloud Gaming with a keyboard and mouse on a PC with the supported browsers.

ARK Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Deep Rock Galactic

Doom 64

Fortnite (browser only)

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

High on Life

House Flipper

Inkulinati (Game Preview)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Norco

Pentiment

Quake

Quake 2

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

State of Decay 2

Terraria

The Sims 4

Valheim (Game Preview)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Microsoft adds that in an upcoming update for the Xbox app on PC, players will see which Xbox Cloud Gaming titles support a mouse and keyboard with a special badge.

The Xbox app on PC will also add a special channel that will help promote the upcoming Ninja Theory action-adventure game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. It will launch for the PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles on May 21.

Finally, Microsoft offers a reminder that all Xbox Insiders, along with a small subset of other PC players, can try out the new features in the Xbox app on PC for its Compact Mode. They include the new "Jump back in" section that shows the last nine games you have played, along with a better way to access the Friends section with a controller.