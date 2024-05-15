Hi-Fi Rush will get one more final patch today; physical versions are still in the works

Last week, Microsoft decided to close a number of its in-house game development studios in its Bethesda division. One of them was Tango Gameworks, which had created perhaps the most critically acclaimed first-party Microsoft game of 2023, the anime-themed action-music game Hi-Fi Rush. The game, which was first launched for the Xbox and PC, was more recently released to the PlayStation 5 console.

While Tango Gameworks will be shutting down, the studio has just announced it will be releasing one more, and final, update for Hi-Fi Rush later today. The post on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account says that the last patch will "address some minor issues" so we don't expect it to contact any new content or features.

Thank you all for your continued support.



We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi RUSH with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today.



❤️ — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) May 15, 2024

The post also mentions that the studio is still working with Limited Run Games on an upcoming physical edition of Hi-Fi Rush. Tango Gameworks first announced those plans in February and they will be released for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. Today, Limited Run Games posted on their own X account, "We can't wait to show you guys what we've been working on for this. Stay tuned for details."

Limited Run Games typically adds more than just the game on a physical disc in a case for its releases. We will have to wait and see what kinds of extras it will put into the Hi-Fi Rush editions.

Aside from Tango Gameworks, Microsoft closed down Redfall game developer Arkane Austin and the Mighty Doom team at Alpha Dog Games. It also merged another team, Roundhouse Games, into ZeniMax Online Studios.