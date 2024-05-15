The new Outlook for Windows and the web can now embed and play Microsoft Stream videos

Microsoft is adding new ways to put videos in emails from its new Outlook for Windows app, along with the Outlook web version. Specifically, both of these Outlook platform﻿s can now add Microsoft Stream videos to emails, along with videos uploaded to OneDrive cloud accounts.

Microsoft Stream, for those who might be unfamiliar, is Microsoft's video streaming service specifically made for businesses and organizations to allow them to show videos to their employees.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Outlook now lets you embed Microsoft Stream videos directly into your emails, enabling recipients to watch your videos without leaving their inbox. This seamless integration will boost engagement, ensuring your message is seen and understood by more employees across the organization.

People who use Outlook on the web and the new Windows app version can launch them and start a new email. Then they can simply put in a Stream share link in that email message and it should show up inside.

Microsoft added that the new Outlook app and web updates also support either attaching a video stored in your OneDrive cloud account into an email, or you can upload and share a video from your OneDrive account. In both cases, the video should be embedded in the email body.

If you don't want the video to show up in the email and would rather just show a link to that video, you can right–click on its name in the video player. Then you will need to click on Link Styles, followed by the Link option to turn it into a link. You can also handle video permissions by right-clicking on the video as well.

For people who use the classic Outlook Windows app, Microsoft says the Stream and OneDrive video embedding feature will be added to that app sometime in the near future.