Xbox App Preview for Windows gets new 'Jump Back In' section for Compact Mode

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Xbox Insiders on PC. The Xbox App Preview received a new feature for Compact Mode, which was first introduced in late 2023. Compact Mode provides simpler and more intuitive UI, especially on smaller devices, such as the ASUS ROG Ally or similar handheld Windows PCs. Now, Compact mode is getting more improvements, making it easier to launch recent games and access your friend list.

With the updated Compact Mode, customers can have easier access to recently played games. According to a post on the Xbox Wire website, the "Jump back in" section now features up to 9 recent titles:

Jump back in will feature the last nine games you played from the app. When you click on any game card, you will go directly to its game hub where you can jump into game play. You can also right-click or press the menu button on your controller to launch directly into game play from the context menu.

In addition to easy access to the recent games, the updated Compact Mode features improvements to the Friends Panel, especially when navigating the app with a controller:

With Compact Mode, we have also made it easier to access the Friends panel via controller navigation, with quick access directly from the sidebar, and consistent with other panels like Notifications. We are looking forward to hearing your feedback as we continue to improve the experiences related to Friends in the app.

Microsoft wants to know what Xbox Insiders on PC think about the latest improvements for Compact Mode, so if you are among them, expect a new survey in the Xbox Insider Hub next week. Alternatively, you can send your thoughts, ideas, and complaints directly through the Xbox Insider Hub program.

You can learn more about the update here.