Microsoft Presenter+ and Audio Dock revealed at Surface event

Microsoft has revealed two new products designed to improve the hybrid meeting experience: Microsoft Presenter+ and Microsoft Audio Dock. These two devices are designed to improve your Teams meetings; the Presenter+ is the first Teams-certified presentation control and the Audio Dock provides great audio and noise-reducing microphones to boost the experience of your meetings.

Discussing the Presenter+, Microsoft said that you can use it to move between slides in your presentation, mute and unmute the volume, direct the audience's attention with the screen pointer, and quickly join meetings. In addition, you can long press the Teams button on the controller to raise or lower your hand, so you can more easily engage with the meeting. The device is connected using Bluetooth, so you don’t have to stay too close to the computer.

With the Audio Dock, you’ll get HDMI, USB-C x2, and USB-A connection ports and a pass-through PC charger. The Audio Dock is quite small, so it’s suited for most desks, no matter their size. Despite its small size, Microsoft promises premium sound with the Omnisonic speakers. Other meeting participants will hear you well with the dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones. The Audio Dock has integrated mute control if you need to go silent for a bit.

At the time of writing, the pricing for these products is unavailable. Be sure to check the Microsoft website for your locality to see if they are available in your area and how much they cost.