Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Pro 9 compares to Pro 8 and Pro 7

In this Specs Appeal article, we dive deep into all the differences between the new Surface Pro 9 and its two preceding generations. If you are considering buying the Surface Pro 9, this article will help you see how the tablet compares to the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro 7, which you can still buy with significant discounts. We did not include the Surface Pro 7+ since Microsoft aims this device squarely at commercial customers.
The Surface Pro 9 focuses on improving the redesigned model that Microsoft introduced last year, so there are no major or ground-breaking visual changes this year. The only design change you can spot on the surface is two new vivid color variants. Besides the same chassis, the Surface Pro 9 features the same 120Hz display (now with dynamic refresh rate support out of the box).
A significant difference between the Surface Pro 9 and 8 is the optional variant with an ARM processor, which was previously available in the separate Surface Pro X lineup. Microsoft is now confident in its custom ARM processors (made in partnership with Qualcomm) enough to include them in the Surface Pro lineup. Besides offering a notably better battery life, the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ 3 processor is your choice if you want a Surface with 5G. Intel-based variants are Wi-Fi-only.
Speaking of less exciting changes, Microsoft this year, for some reason, decided to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Also, despite having a user-upgradeable SSD, the Surface Pro 9 does not allow you to expand its storage with microSD cards since Microsoft removed that slot in the Surface Pro 8.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- New color variants: blue (Sapphire) and green (Forest)
- 12th Gen Intel processors and the third-gen Microsoft SQ by Qualcomm
- Newer LPDDR5 memory
- Improved security with TPM 2.0 chip and Windows 11 Secure-core PC standard
- Wi-Fi 6E support and optional 5G
- Better battery life (only in the Microsoft SQ 3-based variants)
- No 3.5 mm headphone jack
|Surface Pro 9
|Surface Pro 8
|Surface Pro 7
|Chassis
|11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.94 lbs
287 x 108.28 x 9.3 mm, 879.9 g
|11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.96 lbs
287 x 108.28 x 9.3 mm, 889 g
|11.5" x 7.9" x 0.33", 1.7 lb
292 x 201 x 8.5 mm, 790 g
|Colors
|Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest
|Platinum, Graphite
|Platinum, Matte Black
|Display
|13-inch 3:2 PixelSense with narrow bezels
2880x1920 (267 ppi)
Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz
|13-inch 3:2 PixelSense with narrow bezels
2880x1920 (267 ppi)
Up to 120Hz refresh rate
|12.3-inch 3:2 PixelSense
2736x1284 (267 ppi)
60Hz
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
Microsoft SQ 3
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
Intel Core i7-1185G7
|Intel Core i3-1005G1
Intel Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x
|4GB, 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|User-removable SSD
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Non-user-removable SSD
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Security
|
TPM 2.0 Chip
Windows Hello face sign-in
Windows 11 Secured-core PC
|Firmware TPM
Windows Hello face sign-in
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1
Optional 5G
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|Up to 15.5 hours of typical use (Intel)
Up to 19 hours of typical use (ARM)
|Up to 16 hours of typical use
|Up to 10.5 hours of typical use
|Cameras
|Front-facing camera with 1080p video and Windows Hello
10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support
|5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p video and Windows Hello
8.0MP rear-facing camera with auto-focus and 1080p video
|Ports
|
Intel:
2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0 (Intel)
ARM:
2x USB-C 3.2
|2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0
3.5mm headphone jack
1x Surface Connect
1x Surface Keyboard Port
|1x USB-C
1x USB-A
3.5mm headphone jack
1x Surface Connect
1x Surface Type Cover
1x microSDXC
|Accessories
|Surface Slim Pen 2
Surface Signature Keyboard
|Surface Pen
Surface Slim Pen 2
Surface Type Cover
|Price
|TBA
|$1,099
|$750
The Surface Pro 9 looks like a great upgrade option for owners of the Surface Pro 7 or older models. You will get a significantly upgraded display, much more horsepower courtesy of Intel's 12th Gen processors, better battery life, and an overall more modern-looking device. If you own the Surface Pro 8, upgrading to the Surface Pro 9 does not feel like a reasonable decision unless you want 5G. Also, users who can accept using a device with an older processor could just buy the Surface Pro 8 for notably less money.
Do you think the Surface Pro 9 offers enough changes to justify upgrades from the previous two generations? Share your thoughts in the comments.
