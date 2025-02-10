Microsoft quietly removes its fake 'How to uninstall Edge' guide

Earlier this month, users discovered a rather odd webpage on one of Microsoft's official websites. Instead of actually explaining how to uninstall Microsoft Edge, as suggested by the title, it instead trashed Google Chrome, its main competitor and the world's most popular browser. The story about this fake guide quickly gained some traction, and Microsoft decided to pull the page under the rug.

Now, the link leads to another webpage that no longer pretends to be a guide about uninstalling Edge (a popular request, mind you). Instead, it tries to promote the browser and its capabilities, such as integrated Copilot, vertical tabs, improved energy efficiency, and other legitimately useful features. Also, Microsoft removed the table comparing Edge to Chrome.

In addition, the updated webpage contains various useful links, such as the latest feature additions, the recent Microsoft Edge Year in Review recap, data import, links to Microsoft Edge on mobile devices, and more information about various features like Bing, AI-powered themes, accessibility features, gaming-focused features, Microsoft Rewards, and more.

Now, the new page looks like an actually useful resource that helps users get to know the browser better instead of misleading them with fake titles. It is only too bad that changes like this only happen after public outcry like this time or when Bing pretended to be Google Search.

Some stuff, however, is too good for Microsoft to ditch despite the criticism. The company still injects ads on Chrome's official websites to stir you away from the browser. A massive "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome" banner still appears at the top of the website when you download Google's browser using Microsoft Edge.

As for an actual guide about uninstalling Microsoft Edge, you can get rid of the browser by right-clicking it and selecting "Uninstall." However, that will only work in the EU, so US-based users and other people should resort to more radical methods.