Microsoft released Windows 11 KB5053387/KB5053143 Setup and recovery updates

Microsoft released new Dynamic updates for Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 this week.

Dynamic updates bring improvements to the Windows Recovery in the form of Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) updates, also called Safe OS updates, as well as to the Setup binaries in the form of Setup updates. The dynamic updates for Windows 11 24H2 also apply to Server 2025 as well.

First, we have the Setup update. Microsoft writes:

KB5053387: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025: February 25, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

And about the WinRE updates Microsoft writes:

KB5053143: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025: February 25, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. In a Tech Community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

The Setup update is available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find them here: KB5053387. You can also avail of the WinRE updates manually there at KB5053143.