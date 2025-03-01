Nvidia shares Windows Hotfix Driver 572.65 to fix DisplayPort black screen booting

Nvidia has released a new hotfix driver today that brings even more fixes for black screen problems. The previous GameReady driver release from the company, version 572.60, was also meant to address black screen bugs specifically on the RTX 5000 series GPUs.

The new hotfix release builds on top of that and resolves a problem where a Windows 11/10 PC would boot up to a black screen. This would happen when a DisplayPort interface is used to connect the GPU to the monitor. Nvidia does not specifically say which family of GeForce cards are affected by this. This fix follows an earlier DisplayPort bugfix wherein an audio issue was resolved.

The release notes for GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 572.65 says:

This hotfix addresses the following issue: PC may boot to a black screen when connected via DisplayPort with certain monitors [5131002]

Please note that hotfix drivers are not available via the Nvidia app or Nvidia Driver Search and have to be manually downloaded. You can do so from this page on Nvidia's official website.

As a reminder, here are the release notes for the previous GameReady driver: