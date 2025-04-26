Microsoft releases KB5059093 OOBE (initial setup) update for Windows 11 24H2, Server 2025

Alongside the setup and recovery updates, Microsoft has released a new OOBE (out of box experience) update today for the newest Windows 11 version, 24H2, as well as Windows Server 2025. The update is available under KB5059093 and as is usually the case with such updates, the company has published a general changelog for it without going into any specific details about what it brings.

Microsoft writes:

KB5059093: Out of Box Experience update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025: April 25, 2025 Summary This update improves the Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed.

These OOBE updates will install automatically during setup if the user has an active internet connection.

In a separate document about OOBE, Microsoft explained what these OOBE updates deliver. It also notes that the downloading and installation time of the update depends on the users' hardware and internet connectivity. It writes:

Critical driver updates, and critical Windows zero-day patch (ZDP) updates, will begin downloading automatically during OOBE after the user has connected to a network. The user can't opt-out of these critical updates as they are required for the device to operate properly. Windows will alert the user that the device is checking for, and applying, the updates. If a newer version of Windows is available than the version that shipped with the device, depending on OS Build, a user may receive latest Windows Updates as one of the last sections of the OOBE. The Windows update will be downloaded and installed during the OOBE.

You can find the support article for KB5059093 here on Microsoft's official website.