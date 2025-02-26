When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft releases .NET 10 Preview 1 with performance and memory improvements

Neowin · with 0 comments

microsoft dot net

Microsoft has just released the .NET 10 Preview 1 for developers to start testing and providing feedback. The new release comes with tons of new features. Notably, there are performance and memory improvements in ZipArchive, benefiting applications that handle zip files. There are also C# improvements and updates for F# plus .NET MAUI quality improvements. You can download the latest release here.

Here is a full list of the changes in .NET 10 Preview 1:

Libraries

Runtime

SDK

C#

F#

This release you will find updates across the F# language, FSharp.Core standard library, and FSharp.Compiler.Service.

Visual Basic

ASP.NET Core & Blazor

.NET MAUI

This release focused on quality improvements for .NET MAUI. In addition to the CollectionView enhancements for iOS and Mac Catalyst are included in this release, browse through the full GitHub release notes for all of the improvements.

.NET for Android

.NET for iOS, Mac Catalyst, macOS, tvOS

Browse the full release notes for all of this and more.

Windows Forms

Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF)

This release focused on quality improvements. A full list of changes can be found in the release notes.

Entity Framework Core

Container Images

Accompanying the release, Microsoft also released an "unboxing" video going over the new features in this release.

If you do decide to try out .NET 10 Preview 1, you can give your feedback on the corresponding GitHub Discussions improvements that can be made for the upcoming releases.

