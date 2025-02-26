Microsoft releases .NET 10 Preview 1 with performance and memory improvements

Microsoft has just released the .NET 10 Preview 1 for developers to start testing and providing feedback. The new release comes with tons of new features. Notably, there are performance and memory improvements in ZipArchive, benefiting applications that handle zip files. There are also C# improvements and updates for F# plus .NET MAUI quality improvements. You can download the latest release here.

Here is a full list of the changes in .NET 10 Preview 1:

Accompanying the release, Microsoft also released an "unboxing" video going over the new features in this release.

If you do decide to try out .NET 10 Preview 1, you can give your feedback on the corresponding GitHub Discussions improvements that can be made for the upcoming releases.