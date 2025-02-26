Microsoft releases .NET 10 Preview 1 with performance and memory improvements

Microsoft has just released the .NET 10 Preview 1 for developers to start testing and providing feedback. The new release comes with tons of new features. Notably, there are performance and memory improvements in ZipArchive, benefiting applications that handle zip files. There are also C# improvements and updates for F# plus .NET MAUI quality improvements. You can download the latest release here.
Here is a full list of the changes in .NET 10 Preview 1:
Libraries
- Finding Certificates By Thumbprints Other Than SHA-1
- Finding PEM-encoded Data in ASCII/UTF-8
- New Method Overloads in ISOWeek for DateOnly Type
- String Normalization APIs to Work with Span of Characters
- Numeric Ordering for String Comparison
- Adding TimeSpan.FromMilliseconds Overload with a Single Parameter
- ZipArchive performance and memory improvements
- Additional TryAdd and TryGetValue overloads for OrderedDictionary
- More Left-Handed Matrix Transformation Methods
- Full Release Notes
Runtime
- Array Interface Method Devirtualization
- Stack Allocation of Arrays of Value Types
- AVX10.2 Support
- Full Release Notes
SDK
C#
- nameof in unbound generics
- Implicit span conversions
- field backed properties
- Modifiers on simple lambda parameters
- Experimental feature – String literals in data section
- Full Release Notes
F#
This release you will find updates across the F# language, FSharp.Core standard library, and FSharp.Compiler.Service.
Visual Basic
ASP.NET Core & Blazor
- OpenAPI 3.1 support
- Generate OpenAPI documents in YAML format
- Response description on ProducesResponseType
- Detect if URL is local using RedirectHttpResult.IsLocalUrl
- Improvements to integration testing of apps with top-level statements
- QuickGrid RowClass parameter
- Blazor script as a static web asset
- Route syntax highlighting for Blazor RouteAttribute
- Full Release Notes
.NET MAUI
This release focused on quality improvements for .NET MAUI. In addition to the CollectionView enhancements for iOS and Mac Catalyst are included in this release, browse through the full GitHub release notes for all of the improvements.
.NET for Android
-
-
-
-
-
-
.NET for iOS, Mac Catalyst, macOS, tvOS
Browse the full release notes for all of this and more.
Windows Forms
- Clipboard related serialization and deserialization changes
- Obsoleted Clipboard APIs
- New Clipboard related APIs
- Full Release Notes
Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF)
This release focused on quality improvements. A full list of changes can be found in the release notes.
Entity Framework Core
- Support for the .NET 10 LeftJoin operator
- ExecuteUpdateAsync now accepts a regular, non-expression lambda
- Full Release Notes
Container Images
Accompanying the release, Microsoft also released an "unboxing" video going over the new features in this release.
If you do decide to try out .NET 10 Preview 1, you can give your feedback on the corresponding GitHub Discussions improvements that can be made for the upcoming releases.
0 Comments - Add comment