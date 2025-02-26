Microsoft blocks Windows 11 24H2 upgrades on PCs with AutoCAD

Windows 11 version 24H2 is broadly available to all users with compatible hardware except for a few cases when Microsoft placed a temporary compatibility hold due to various bugs and issues. That list has just expanded with a new entry affecting AutoCAD users.

Microsoft published a new message in the official Windows Health Dashboard documentation with details about compatibility problems with certain AutoCAD versions. According to the company, AutoCAD 2022 fails to launch on Windows 11 version 24H2:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, all versions of Autodesk AutoCAD 2022 might not open on some devices. Users have reported encountering an error when launching the application.

The newly discovered bug only affects Windows 11 version 24H2, so previous releases continue working with AutoCAD 2022 without issues. Also, other versions of the app, such as AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025, launch as usual on Windows 11 version 24H2:

All other versions of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are working as expected, such as AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025, and will not prevent devices from installing Windows 11, version 24H2. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 56211213.

Right now, the only way to bypass the compatibility hold is to uninstall AutoCAD 2022. Microsoft says it is working on a fix, and a resolution should be available in a future update. Meanwhile, the company fixed a couple of other bugs, such as problems with adjusting the time zone and Windows 11 version 24H2 installation issues on certain ASUS devices.

Still, there are quite a lot of known bugs still waiting for their fixes, and you can check them out in the official documentation if you plan to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 soon.