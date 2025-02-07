Microsoft releases Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4880 with fixes and Paint updates

Microsoft is finishing this week with a new Beta build for Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel. It is now available for download with a few general fixes and small improvements here and there. It also fixes the Settings app crashing on the Home page for some Windows Insiders.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Settings] Fixed the issue causing the Home page of Settings to crash for some Insiders.

Known issues in the update include the following:

[File Explorer] We’re investigating an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also impact the other title bar buttons. [Settings] There is a known issue where the two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards are showing up on non-managed PCs signed in with Microsoft accounts.

In addition, Microsoft is rolling out a small update for Paint. Version 11.2412.271.0 introduces a new menu for AI-powered features:

We are rolling out an update for Paint (version 11.2412.271.0 and higher) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. In this update, we are introducing the Copilot menu to Paint where you can access all the intelligent features which help you complete your image generation and editing tasks faster. Clicking on the Copilot icon from the toolbar will expand into a drop-down menu where you can easily access the features Cocreator, Image Creator, Generative erase, and Remove background. Note that Cocreator is only available on Copilot+ PCs. Within the dropdown, each feature will also include a short description to help you choose the right tool.

You can find the official announcement here.