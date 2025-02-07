Waiting for One UI 7 stable update? You'll have to go through one more beta before that

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 series with One UI 7 stable out of the box. With this, owners of older Galaxy models were expecting that the stable One UI 7 update should begin rolling out soon. However, if we go by the latest information, Samsung has some other plans.

According to a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by IceUniverse, before Samsung begins rolling out the stable One UI 7 update, there will be one more beta version—One UI 7 Beta 4. The image shared by the leaker appears to be a response from someone in charge of the One UI 7 beta testing. The message highlights a bug in the One UI 7 that causes the display color temperature to appear more yellow than intended.

The Galaxy S24 series One UI 7.0 will release the Beta4 version, and the official version is still a long way off. pic.twitter.com/pGT6EnI6EJ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 7, 2025

The admin has confirmed that a bug fix will be included in the upcoming One UI 7 Beta4 update. This only suggests that Galaxy fans will have to wait for one more beta before the stable version is pushed. Whenever Samsung decides to roll out the stable One UI 7 update, it will land on the Galaxy S24 series first.

Looking at the bigger picture, this is a smart move, as releasing a stable update—already delayed—with a known bug could frustrate users. While some frustration remains, Samsung is likely ensuring that the stable One UI 7 update provides a bug-free experience to its users.

One UI 7 is a significant update over previous One UI updates. Beta testers have praised the NowBar feature, which displays live activity and dynamic information on the lock screen. Samsung has also introduced the long-awaited vertical app drawer with One UI 7.