Microsoft replaces Bing Chat with Copilot and Copilot Pro

Microsoft has unveiled several changes to its chatbots powered by artificial intelligence to "simplify the user experience and make Copilot more accessible to everyone." Starting today, Bing Chat is simply Copilot. Bing Chat Enterprise is Copilot Pro, Microsoft 365 Copilot is now Copilot for Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Sales Copilot turned into Copilot for Sales.

Copilot Pro will be available starting December 1, 2023, in Microsoft 365 F3, E3, E5, Business Premium, and Business Standard. Other customers needing the benefits of Copilot Pro will be able to get it for $5/mo. Copilot Pro offers the same benefits as regular Copilot, plus commercial data protection, ensuring Microsoft cannot access or use your data for AI training.

In response to Neowin's request about the discontinuation of the Bing Chat brand, Microsoft said the following:

Bing remains a prominent brand and technology powering many Copilot experiences while continuing to be a leader in the search industry.

In addition to new names, Microsoft unveiled Copilot Studio and a role-based Copilot for Service. Copilot Studio allows customers to connect additional data using pre-built or custom plugins, create personalized workflows, and control the experience across the organization using dedicated IT tools. You can check out how Microsoft's Copilot versions compare with each other below:

Copilot for Microsoft 365 also received several new features to improve your productivity. You can make it more personal with new customization options, such as visualized data and bullet points over paragraphs. Copilot in Teams can answer questions about the meeting without retaining records of interactions once the meeting is over.

Copilot in Outlook will help you prepare for meetings with invitations, related emails, and the necessary documents, generating a synthesized summary. In addition, it will create thread summaries and extract crucial info.

Copilot for other Office apps, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, will help you quickly see the changes made by other people in shared documents, gain deeper insights and pull data from the Web into Excel, and connect to your enterprise media library for PowerPoint presentations.