Microsoft reportedly plans to reveal ChatGPT-like features for Office apps in March

If you thought that Microsoft was going to take a breather after announcing the new Bing with its chatbot AI feature this week, think again. A new report from The Verge, citing unnamed sources, claims that the company is planning to make more AI-related announcements sometime in March. These reveals will be all about integrating chatbot technology inside Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Microsoft will likely demonstrate how it will use its Prometheus Model, combined with the ChatGPT-like chatbot in the new Bing, to automate writing tasks in Word, among other things. Indeed, the same article points out that the Prometheus Model can already be used for tasks inside Office web apps, thanks to the new Bing's integration with Microsoft's Edge web browser. The article claims Microsoft is using their AI tech to help create PowerPoint graphs and graphics.

Microsoft's surprise announcement this week of the new AI-powered Bing was originally supposed to happen sometime later in February, according to The Verge. However, the company moved up its announcement plans thanks to Google. That company revealed its own AI chatbot, Bard, on Tuesday, one day before Microsoft's own Bing AI reveal.

It would appear that the race to be the first with adding AI features to standard apps and technology is well underway, especially between Microsoft and Google. The Verge claims that Microsoft execs are very confident they are currently ahead of Google in AI technology, but also have a fear that other companies could pop up to threaten Microsoft's Office and productivity businesses with AI.