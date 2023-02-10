WhatsApp is working on voice note transcription and a camera mode for hands-free filming

WhatsApp is releasing the newly added camera mode feature to beta testers on iOS, although Android users have had access to it already.

According to WABetaInfo, the camera mode was under development last year but is finally rolling out to beta testers on the 23.3.0.74 version on iOS. With the new capability, individuals can record hands-free videos and send them on WhatsApp. So, instead of having to hold down the record button to film a video, users can simply switch to video mode to film. While the camera mode is currently available only to select users, the company will release it to more beta testers in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, some individuals complained about not being able to share voice notes on WhatsApp Status; with the update, that bug has also been fixed. The "Voice Status" feature was officially announced by Meta this week alongside four new capabilities to Status on WhatsApp. Users can now send reactions to others’ Statuses, change privacy settings with every new post to manage Status viewers, see link previews, and get informed about the latest posts by contacts with the “Status Profile Rings for New Updates” feature.

Another feature in the making is the ability to transcribe voice notes on WhatsApp, which will allow users to read voice messages in case they can not listen to them. Transcripts would be "unavailable" if WhatsApp is unable to detect words spoken or the language is different. News about the capability broke out in September 2021, however, the development was interrupted. Since the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update (preceeding today's update), it is under development again.

Individuals who wish to stay updated and test new features coming on WhatsApp can sign up for the beta program here.

Source: WABetaInfo