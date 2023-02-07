You can try out the new Microsoft Bing with OpenAI-powered search right now

Microsoft has just announced new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser powered by OpenAI's tech that's reportedly more powerful than its current ChatGPT chatbot. The good news? You can try out the new Bing search right now at least in a limited form.

Microsoft is letting everyone check out the new Bing on the web and on Edge by going to bing.com/new. Users will be able to use the expanded Bing search box for a limited number of queries to see how the chatbot works. A select few will also be able to get the full new Bing experience right away, and Microsoft will open that version up to millions of more users sometime in the coming weeks. Microsoft also plans to launch a mobile version of the new Bing upgrade.

As previously reported, Bing will now have the OpenAI-developed chatbot technology inside. Microsoft says it will include an improved language model, combined with some Microsoft services and tools that come under code name Prometheus. This new language model been made specifically for internet searches. The new Bing will be able to handle more complex questions and queries, such as shopping for a new TV, helping you write an email, planning a trip, and more. Microsoft says even basic internet searches in Bing will see improvements under this new version.

The new Bing with the OpenAI chat technology is being announced the day after its main rival Google revealed its own chatbot tech, called Bard. Even the China-based Baidu is working on its own AI technology, called Ernie Bot, that will launch sometime in March.