You can now watch Microsoft's Bing and Edge chatbot AI press event

On Tuesday, Microsoft held a press event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters to officially announce the new Bing search engine and the new Edge browser. Unfortunately, the company declined to livestream the event. However, you can now watch the 55 minute presentation on the official Bing YouTube channel.

The press event went over the details about the chatbot AI features that are being added to both Bing and Edge. That includes adding a new search box that holds up to 1,000 characters for more detailed questions and inquiries. The chatbot, developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI, can help Bing users plan a trip, find recipe ingredients and more. The Edge browser will also be able to help users summerize a press release posted on a web page and much more. Microsoft calls the chatbot a "copilot" for internet searchers.

The new Bing is now available for everyone to check out in a limited capacity, and millions will be able to access its full features in the coming weeks. The public's interest in Bing has surged online since Tuesday's event. The Bing mobile app is currently at number 10 on the UK App Store chart, and at number 12 in the US. The app intelligence firm data.ai. has seen the Bing download rate increate by 10 times since the new Bing press event.