Microsoft reveals new features for its Teams Updates app including exporting data to Excel

Among the many apps that are available for Microsoft Teams users is the Updates app. It allows, among other things, for employees to send reports to their employers about their work progress, like daily updates, incident notes, and more.

Today, Microsoft announced a number of new features to the Updates apps that it claims will help streamline workers' reports and more.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

To help customers better understand the Updates app's value and streamline the team reporting process, we have upgraded the product's appearance and user experience. This makes it easier to convey the product's value and applicable scenarios, while simplifying the process of creating requests and submitting reports.

The Updates app in Teams has also added a new export feature, which will allow users to send all of their update submissions to be collected into an Excel spreadsheet. Microsoft says this should make it easier for users to analyze that data and also to share it with others via Excel.

In addition, The Updates app includes a feature that allows employee-submitted data to be organized by questions. For example, one of the questions might be, "How many projects are you working on?", with the numbered answer displayed. Employers can use data collected and organized in this way to better view what their employees are working on and if they need help in that area.

Teams also allows workers to "like" info on the Updates app submitted by others as well as leave comments. The blog states these specific features were put in " to boost teamwork and make work more efficient."

Microsoft launched the new "Teams 2.0" app for Windows and Mac in early October. The old "classic" version of the Teams app is scheduled to auto update to the new Teams app after March 31, 2024.