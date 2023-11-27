Cyber Monday: Get the Xbox Series X game console for $399.99 before this deal disappears

Microsoft's Xbox Series X game console rarely gets deep discounts. However, for Cyber Monday, you might be able to get one for a great deal less than its normal price if you move quickly on this Cyber Monday.

At Amazon, the listing for the Xbox Series X shows a discounted price of $449. However, there's a digital code on that listing for $49.01. If you enable that coupon, the price for the Xbox Series X goes now to just $399.99, or $100 off its $499.99 MSRP.

The console uses a custom AMD CPU with eight cores with clock speeds of up to 3.8 GHz. It also has a custom AMD GPU that can handle up to 12 TFlops, along with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of GDDR6.

The CPU and GPU mean games made for the Xbox Series X can go up to true 4K resolution and with frame rates of 120fps. It can even support running games at up to 8K resolution It also supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for high-end gaming visuals and audio.

The ports on the Xbox Series X include one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.2 ports, and an Ethernet port. There's also a storage expansion slot for people who buy those kinds of cards from Seagate and WD_Black. Finally, there's a disk drive for people who purchase Xbox disk games, and it also supports playing up to Ultra 4K movie and TV disks.

Microsoft Xbox Series X game console for $399.99 ($100 off MSRP with digital coupon)

