Microsoft reveals new features for the Planner app in Teams including quick links to plans

In April, Microsoft announced that its revamped Planner app for its Teams meeting and collaboration service had become generally available. Since then, the company has been busy adding more features to the Planner app, including more support for the Copilot generative AI assistant.

Today, Microsoft announced a number of new features it has added recently to the Planner app. In a blog post, it revealed one feature that should make it easier to share plans from the the app with others.

The post stated:

This capability allows you to quickly share your plans with teammates, ensuring that everyone can access the plan with a single click. To access this feature, select a plan's overflow menu from the My Plans page and select "Copy link to plan":

Microsoft also said some users of the Planner app wanted to check out a plan that was linked to a specific task when looking at the task’s details in the My Tasks section. The recent update to the Planner app now allows users to switch from seeing a specific task to seeing the entire plan. This is accomplished by selecting the plan’s name which is now available at the top of a task's card in the My Tasks view.

Yet another improvement for Planner was put in specifically for people who use the Viva Connections dashboard. Microsoft says:

With the new updates to the "Assigned tasks" card, which is powered by Planner, users will see a new ‘Add Task’ button. Using this button, users can quickly create tasks, which will be available in the Planner app. As before, the "Assigned tasks" card will continue to show a user how many tasks are assigned to them, and allow the user to open the Assigned to me view to see those tasks in more detail.

Microsoft adds the new "Assigned tasks" card format will add an "Open Planner" button that will launch the full Planner app.