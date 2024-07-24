Microsoft adds more features to Copilot in Planner preview release for Teams

In April, Microsoft announced it had started to roll out a preview version of its Copilot generative AI assistant for the recently revamped Planner app in Teams. This week, the company revealed that Copilot in Planner is now available for all users who have signed up for either a Project Plan 3 or Project Plan 5 license in Teams.

In a blog post, Microsoft also announced that since the early rollout, it has received some feedback from Planner app users and it has since added some new features to the Copilot preview. They include the following:

The ability to return to previous chats and improved reliability in answering questions about progress, due dates, and assignments

Enhancements in adding subtasks and linking tasks to buckets and goals

New suggested prompts to highlight question and answer capabilities

Microsoft also announced that sometime in the very near future, it will add another feature to Copilot for the Planner app. It will finally allow users to create a new plan, with features like goals, buckets, and a work breakdown, by just typing in a single text prompt in Copilot.

Microsoft Teams users who don't currently have a Project Plan license, and want to check out Copilot in the Planner app, can ask to get a 30-day free trial. All they have to do is launch the Planner app in Teams and then click on the diamond icon on the app. Both the free trial and the paid Project Plan users can also send their feedback on Copilot in Planner to Microsoft by going to this website.

At the moment, there's no word on when the Copilot for Planner feature will become generally available. There's also no word yet on what the pricing plan will be for Copilot for Planner when it officially launches.