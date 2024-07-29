Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gameplay unveiled, out in September

Warner Bros. first revealed it had a brand-new Quidditch video game in development back in 2023, but it took until June of this year for it to officially unveil Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for the masses. Today, the publisher gave a first look at the title's gameplay, iconic faces that will appear in it, character creation, while also kicking off pre-orders. Watch the new trailer above.

Almost any Harry Potter fan would be familiar with the game of Quidditch from books or movies, where two teams take flight on broomsticks for a magic-based sports game. The title will offer a single-player career mode as well as online competitive modes for multiplayer fans.

Here's how the developer Unbroken Studios describes the experience:

Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as - or against - iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters.

Pre-orders for both Standard and Deluxe Edition versions have gone online for all platforms too. The standard comes in at $29.99, while Deluxe will set fans back $39.99. The latter version comes touting Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor cosmetic packs as well as 2,000 gold coins (earnable by playing) to spend in-game from the get-go.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on September 3. The Nintendo Switch version is no longer landing alongside other platforms. Still, it currently has a 2024 "holiday season" launch window attached to it. Moreover, PlayStation Plus members will be able to jump into the game from launch through September 30 as part of a special offer for no extra cost.