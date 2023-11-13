Microsoft rolls out new Copilot Shopping and Review Summaries in its Edge web browser

Back in September, Microsoft's press event to introduce Copilot also announced some upcoming features for its Edge web browser. Today, the company announced that some of those features are generally available for Edge users.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Copilot in Microsoft Shopping has started to roll out and will be available more widely soon. The company stated:

Copilot in Microsoft Shopping is designed to be your own personal shopper and help you find what you need in less time. You can give it prompts like “what are some gift ideas for teenage boys?” and Copilot will ask you a set of intelligent questions to help narrow down ideas for gifts for your nephew. Coming soon, you’ll also be able to simply share a picture of the product you’re looking for, and Copilot will guide you to the right match.

Copilot in Microsoft Shopping is actually available for any web browser by just visiting the https://bing.com/shop/ai website. However, Microsoft says Edge offers the best experience. It's just for PC browsers for now, but the new AI shopping feature will be added to mobile browsers in the near future.

Another new AI-based edition that's now widely available for Edge users is Review Summaries. Those Edge users can click on the Copilot icon on the sidebar and then ask it to offer a summary of what people have written about a specific product.

Microsoft has also announced that the Edge Secure Network, which it tested with members of the Edge Insiders Program earlier this year, is now generally available. Microsoft says:

Edge Secure Network uses VPN technology to stop third parties and bad actors from accessing your sensitive information, so you can make purchases online, fill out forms, and keep your browsing activity away from prying eyes.

The blog post also mentions some other recent security-based features in Edge, including Password Health and Password Monitor, along with Website Typo Detection that prevents users from getting hit with a malicious site if they happen to misspell a URL address.