Microsoft's Copilot is launching on Windows 11 Sept. 26 and will also be in other apps

Microsoft has just announced that it is now making Copilot, its generative AI-based digital assistant, available across a lot of its software lineup. That includes Windows 11, and will be available starting September 26 as part of the big feature update for the OS.

According to The Verge's live blog of the event. Copilot will be available to access on other Microsoft products like its Edge web browser, the Bing search engine, and also its various Microsoft 365 products.

The event also showed how Copilot will be used in Windows 11 and other apps. For one thing, people who used Edge to browse the web will be able to access Copilot for shopping comparisons, and even get coupons.

Copilot can also let you write in math equations with a stylus and touchscreen device, and it can help you solve those problems. It can also help with writing a quick text to someone, based on data from your calendar and other info.