Microsoft shares info on Edge for Business 'free' content filtering on Windows 11 and 10

At its Build 2025 event today, Microsoft announced web content filtering (WCF) on Edge for Business, aiming to help IT administrators in schools and small businesses. The company explained, “For IT admins in schools and small businesses, safeguarding students and employees on the web is a daunting task.” This announcement comes as more organizations seek economical solutions to protect their users from distracting sites, scams, and malware.

Speaking of economics, Microsoft adds that the Web content filtering feature, which is now hitting public preview, comes at "no additional cost to schools and small businesses that standardize on Edge for Business exclusively.” That is because WCF will come bundled with Microsoft 365 or Office 365 A1/A3/A5 Education and Business Premium licenses and will work on Windows 11 as well as on Windows 10.

The new tool promises to provide a simple method for administrators to control online content. Microsoft has explained how it works: “Web content filtering on Edge for Business is simple. Admins can block millions of inappropriate sites just by selecting categories and the block list updates daily.”

Admins can configure WCF policies via Intune in the Edge management service within the Microsoft 365 admin center portal. As noted by the tech giant, “Configuration is done in the Edge management service in the Microsoft 365 admin center, making the UI simple and deployment quick. Filtering even works when the device is off the organization’s network and includes smart defaults designed for schools, such as age-appropriate content. Clear reporting is available through Power BI.”

Microsoft's website has detailed support documentation regarding Web Content Filtering and how to set it up. The announcement can be found here on the official blog post on Microsoft's site.