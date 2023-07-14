Microsoft stopped supporting Windows Server 2003 8 years ago today

Microsoft ended Windows Server 2003's Mainstream Support on July 13, 2010, and Extended Support on July 14, 2015. This means it would no longer provide security updates, technical support, or software updates for this server-based operating system.

Windows Server 2003 was released in 2003 and has been a popular choice for businesses and organizations for many years. Windows Server 2003 included a number of new features. One of them was ditching the old-fashioned rescue disk. Instead, it used Automated System Recovery, which, as the name suggested, automated the task of creating a restore point.

That was first added in Windows XP Professional. It was also the last Windows Server version to work with processors without ACPI (Advanced Configuration and Power Interface) support.

Two service packs for Windows Server 2003 were released, with the first on March 30, 2005, and the second on March 13, 2007. Also, Windows Server 2003 R2, which bundled the first service pack and some optional new features, was launched on December 6, 2005. However, it is an outdated operating system for 2000's technology and no longer secure.

Here is a list of all the editions of Windows Server 2003:

Datacenter (32-bit x86)

Datacenter (x64)

Datacenter for Itanium-Based Systems

Enterprise (32-Bit x86)

Enterprise for Itanium-based Systems

Enterprise X64

Standard (32-bit x86)

Web

According to StatCounter's latest report for June 2023, Windows Server 2003 is used by 0.02 percent of all working Windows PCs. So, if you are still using Windows Server 2003, upgrade to a newer, supported OS as soon as possible. Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows Server 2012 R2 which will reach the end of support on October 10, 2023 or Windows Server 2016.

Running an unsupported operating system can be a security risk. Without security updates, your server is more vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other threats. This could lead to data breaches, financial losses, and other security problems.