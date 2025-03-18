Microsoft Teams adds live chat for easier small business customer interaction

Today, Microsoft announced a new live chat feature within Teams, designed for small businesses. The feature enables website visitors to communicate easily with business owners via a chat widget. Rather than purchasing a separate customer support chat service for their websites, businesses can directly route customer chats to their support team using Teams.

Here's how the live chat experience works:

A customer initiates a chat by submitting a query through the website's Live Chat widget.

They first interact with a Live Chat bot.

The system then creates a request, visible to the support team in the "Requests" tab of the Teams "General" channel.

Live Chat automatically finds and assigns an available support agent.

The customer is connected to the agent via Teams Chat for real-time support.

This new live chat feature is available to Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, and Microsoft 365 Business Premium users. The handoff support team must all have Business licenses, and there is a limit of 25 users who can be added to the support team.

Microsoft Teams also offers a solution for customers who prefer phone calls to chat. Microsoft Teams Phone will allow businesses to attend and manage calls using the Queues app, eliminating the need to switch between different apps. Businesses must have a Teams Phone and a Teams Premium license to use the Queues app.

For enterprise customers, Microsoft today announced Teams Phone extensibility for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center. This new capability allows customers to extend their existing Teams Phone telephony investment into the contact center. This capability will be available next month for customers. Anywhere365, AudioCodes, ComputerTalk, Enghouse, IP Dynamics, Landis, and Luware are certified for Teams Phone extensibility.

These updates from Microsoft aim to streamline customer communication and support, offering businesses and enterprises more flexibility in how they interact with their customers.