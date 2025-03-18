Official One UI 7 rollout to begin on April 7, here's the list of eligible Galaxy devices

While Google is prepping for the release of the Android 16 update, Samsung users are still waiting for the official Android 15-based One UI 7 update. Samsung has messed up the One UI 7 rollout schedule, and currently, the only devices officially running One UI 7 are the Galaxy S25 series models.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung has finalized April as the month when it will begin rolling out the stable One UI 7 update. Now, the company has officially announced the date when eligible Samsung Galaxy models will pick up the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

In an official newsroom post, Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 7 update will officially be rolling out on April 7, and will expand to more devices in the following weeks. However, the company did not state that the roll-out may vary by market. This is great news for all Samsung Galaxy users, as they will finally get to experience one of the biggest One UI updates in recent years.

Samsung has also shared a list of devices that are eligible for the One UI 7 update. Check out the list below:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The first devices in line to pick up the official One UI 7 update include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6. Note that the above doesn't mean that One UI 7 will be exclusive to the aforementioned models. Older Galaxy models will pick up One UI 7 update gradually.

More importantly, all One UI 7 features, including Now Bar, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, AI Select, new icons, and new UI, will be available to all eligible Galaxy models; the Audio Eraser feature will be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.