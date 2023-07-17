Microsoft Teams adds support for second video stream in public preview

If you have been in any kind of online video conference or meeting, you might want to show something to the rest of the virtual attendees. However, that usually means moving your camera away from your face to the new subject. Today, Microsoft is adding a new feature to Microsoft Teams that will allow users to connect a second camera to their PC to show a second video stream.

The Microsoft 365 Insider blog states:

By enabling a second video stream with Teams Content Camera and showing their personal video, presenters can share important content while still staying engaged with the call attendees.

Obviously, you will need to have two connected cameras to your PC for this new feature to work. If you use a laptop to access your Teams meetings one of the two cameras can be the built-in webcam in the display, if that is an option.

To enable the second video stream in Teams, first you launch Teams and then turn on the video cameras. Then you click on the Share content option, followed by the Content from camera selection, and finally, you should click on the Video option.

When you go into the Content from camera dialog box, you will need to select the connected video cam that you want to serve as the second Content Camera. It should be different from the camera you will use for your primary Personal Video stream in the Teams meeting. Once that's done you can go ahead and set up the options for each camera.

Finally, you can click the Share button so you can show the rest of the people in your Teams meeting what's in front of your second camera, in addition to your Personal Camera.

While this is available via the Team Public Preview, your company's IT admins must turn on the optional Show preview features to enable this new second camera stream feature.