Corsair acquires Drop as it intends to expand further into mechanical keyboard space

Corsair, today has announced that the company is acquiring Drop (formerly Massdrop), a specialty mechanical keyboard store known for its custom keyboard designs and switches.

The company announced the acquisition through a blog post confirming that Drop is now a part of the Corsair family and that the company now owns "certain assets from Drop". Unfortunately, the specific details of the transaction was not disclosed including the money Corsair spent for the acquisition.

Time to drop an announcement 😏@drop joins the CORSAIR family! 💛 pic.twitter.com/YdjFopZhnu — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) July 17, 2023

Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of Corsair noted that the acquisition will let the company "significantly grow the Drop brand worldwide":

Personalized Keyboards that can be modified by the consumer is one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space. Drop has proven to be one of the leaders in this space and with Corsair’s global footprint, we expect to significantly grow the Drop brand worldwide. We are also excited to be able to offer specialized Corsair and Elgato products to the enthusiast community that Drop is engaged with.

The acquisition makes sense from Corsair's point of view as the company has been delivering high-end custom devices, and hardware to enthusiasts for over a decade and the latest acquisition will further help the company offer custom keyboard solutions to its customers. Not only that, but Corsair also plans to involve Drop to grow Elgato, an enthusiasts centric company that Corsair had acquired in 2018.

Jef Holove, CEO of Drop commented the following on the acquisition:

CORSAIR is the ideal partner to help Drop grow and continue to fulfill its purpose of creating amazing community-driven products. With a worldwide sales and logistics footprint, we’ll be able to make Drop products more widely available, faster, while retaining the enthusiast-led product development that has seen millions of fans trust Drop for their setup and hardware.

Corsair ended their blog confirming that even though Drop is now owned by Corsair, it will remain a separate company and the company will continue to handle all existing purchases, warranties, and other daily operations.