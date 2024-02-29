Microsoft unveils DirectSR API to make it easier to implement Super Resolution in games

Microsoft has officially revealed DirectSR, a new set of APIs designed to help game developers implement support for various Super Resolution solutions from Nvidia (DLSS), AMD (FidelityFX), and Intel (XeSS).

The idea behind DirectSR is to make integrating Super Resolution into modern games "smoother" and more efficient with proper scaling across various pieces of hardware. Microsoft wants to give developers a common set of inputs-outputs and a single "code path" to make their games DLSS, FidelityFX, and XeSS compatible. According to a post on the DirectX blog, DirectSR is the "missing link developers have been waiting for when approaching SR integration."

DirectSR will soon be available in a public preview as part of Microsoft's Agility SDK. In addition, the company plans to share more details about DirectSR at the upcoming GDC conference in San Francisco. The event is scheduled for March 18-21, and the company has already announced its DirectX State of the Union, where developers can expect more information on the new API.

In addition to DirectX State of the Union, Microsoft plans a separate session to detail the Work Graphs API, a new tool for improving GPU workloads and making them more efficient in "revolutionary ways." Microsoft and AMD will offer the first look at how the Work Graph API can make graphics cards autonomously manage their own work.

The DirectSR announcement seemingly put an end to rumors about Microsoft making its own resolution upscaler. The recently spotted toggle for turning on Super Resolution on the system level now seems to be for existing technologies rather than a brand-new option.

Microsoft has not announced the new Super Resolution settings for Windows, so exact details remain a mystery. However, if you are running one of the recent Windows 11 preview builds, you can take a look yourself by following this guide.