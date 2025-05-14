Microsoft unveils Xbox Floral Collection 2025 with fresh controllers, headset, and more

Outside of the mainline first-party accessories that Microsoft pushes out for its Xbox gaming brand, it also partners with third-party accessory makers sometimes for special lineups. Today, the company unveiled the official Floral Collection, bringing multiple new pieces of hardware for Xbox fans, all featuring intricate floral patterns.

Up first is the PowerA Advantage Plus Wired Controller with its Night Blossom pattern. The $42.99 controller touts hall effect thumbstick modules with adjustable height settings, dual vibration motors, and more useful features.

The controller is out now. Here are the key features:

Quick-Twist Thumbsticks.

Hall Effect Modules.

Dual Rumble Motors.

Immersive Impulse Triggers.

Headset Compatible with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Extra-long 10ft. USB-C Cable.

PowerA Gamer HQ App – Adjust audio, triggers, rumble, dead zones, and more on your controller with this free app for Xbox and Windows.

Next, the GameSir T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller is coming out soon with a $49.99 price tag. The controller is featuring the unique Spring Breeze color pattern on it, featuring a semi-transparent design on the top plate. RGB lighting, hall effect sticks and triggers, and back buttons are here as well.

The key features are these:

Hall Effect sticks & triggers.

2 Back buttons.

Trigger Locks.

Dynamic lighting on stick ring and ABXY buttons.

Wired to Xbox or PC connection.

Heading away from controllers, Audeze's new Maxwell headset lands next with the Flora pattern. This touts planar magnetic technology for immersive audio, an 80-hour battery life, and low-latency wireless support for all gaming needs.

The headset is available now for $339.99. Here are the key features:

Award-winning Audeze 90mm Planar Magnetic Drivers.

Ultra-Low Latency Wireless with 3x range of traditional 2.4Ghz.

80hr+ battery life with fast charge in 20 minutes.

Class-leading high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Filter noise reduction technology for clear communications.

Lastly, the WD_Black Storage Expansion Card 1TB lands for Xbox Series X|S consoles with its own Floral Fusion pattern. The officially licensed expansion card has an NVMe SSD core for adding more storage for Microsoft's latest consoles, which will function just like the built-in SSDs.

The WD_Black 1TB Storage Expansion Card costs $149.99 and will be available soon. Here are the key features:

Play effortlessly with full Xbox integration and enjoy gaming experiences that adhere fully to Microsoft’s quality standards.

With 1TB of storage, you have plenty of room to grow your game library.

Superseed NVMe Core revolutionizes your gaming experience with reduced wait times, fast responses, and full immersion.

Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks the full potential of the WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox, allowing it to achieve blazing-fast performance and seamless, high-speed access to your favorite games.

The storage expansion card seamlessly integrates with your console’s Quick Resume, enabling instant transition between multiple suspended games — so you can pick up exactly where you left off without delay.

Enjoy the fresh Floral Fusion design to get you in the summer gaming mood.

The Designed for Xbox Floral Collection is available for purchase and pre-order via Best Buy.