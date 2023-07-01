Microsoft updated the product activation UI for Windows, Office, and it looks nice

Towards the beginning of the year in January, it came to the notice of Windows enthusiasts and leakers that Microsoft was re-designing the product key activation dialog box user interface (U)I for Windows 11. While the redesign itself was not anything too major, the update was certainly pleasing even though functionality-wise there was no alteration.

Following that update, Microsoft also made similar changes to the activation troubleshooter dialog box as well. While the troubleshooter is probably not something one uses regularly or very often, it was still good to see Microsoft following a consistent design philosophy in this case. Although both of these were noteworthy changes, they were not really significant re-design.

However, Microsoft has, in the meantime, also updated the Product Activation website UI of its telephone-assisted activation service. This one, in all measures, looks like a fantastic redesign and a UI update compared to the activation dialog box and troubleshooter dialog box we mentioned earlier. It does not appear to be a minimal change like those were. The colors are bright and the UI and UX (user experience) look really easy to navigate through as it appears to be rather intuitive.

The options appear to be easily clickable too and this means most users, even those who aren't the most savvy or knowledgeable about tech, should have no problems using the new Microsoft Product Activation website. This activation website is provided to the users via a link which is provided by Microsoft itself when one reaches out to the company using telephone support.

The first screen asks users to choose the product they wish to activate, like Windows or Microsoft Office.

Next up, as you can see in the images above, when one chooses either Windows or Microsoft Office, the following screen asks users to enter the version or edition of Windows, or Windows Server, or Office they wish to activate.

Source: Xeno (Twitter)