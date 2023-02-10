Microsoft is now improving Windows 11 Activation troubleshooter

Last night, or earlier today, depending on where you live, Microsoft released a new Dev channel build for Windows 11 Insiders. The new build fixes a major issue which led to the slow download and install bug that has been plaguing the Dev Channel. Aside from that, it also brings changes like two-factor authentication (2FA), and more.

And as is often the case with many Dev channel builds, the latest one reveals some upcoming features too, which, at the moment, are hidden away. From the looks of it, it seems Microsoft is working on slowly improving the Windows Activation in Windows 11. This is in preparation for the future moment releases, as well as the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 leaked last night.

Spotted by Windows enthusiast and Twitter user PhantomOcean3, Microsoft is now modernizing the Windows Activation troubleshooter dialog box. The images below show the change. The one on the left is the current Windows Activation troubleshooter while the one on the right is the upcoming modern version that the company is working on:

Current design New design

This troubleshooter revamp follows the previous development where Microsoft made similar changes to the Windows 11 Activation dialog box itself showing the company's intent on making the entire experience more modern and consistent with the overall Windows 11 user experience.

Via: Xeno(Twitter)