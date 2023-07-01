Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam Summer Sale 2023 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Before we get to everything that the summer sales have to offer, let's go through the usual bundles and freebies. Humble introduced a single bundle this week as it also goes through major sale promotions.
The Humble Train Sim World 3 Mega Haul Bundle is exactly what it sounds like, offering the Train Sim World 3 base game and a whole lot of DLC and expansion packs that add various routes and locomotives. The $6 starting tier is what brings the base game, with four DLC packs. Moving up a tier adds five more packs for $10, while the final tier brings six more pieces of paid content for $14 total.
The bundle has almost three weeks left on its counter before it goes away. As for next week, it's time for the monthly Humble Choice refresh, and its headliner is slated to be Obsidian's The Outer Worlds.
Epic Games Store kept its giveaway streak active this week too, bringing a copy of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk to claim for free.
This is a tactical RPG with a humorous campaign that tells the adventures of an unlikely and clumsy group of heroes in a parody fantasy world. Meanwhile, the combat system offers turn-based action with multiple difficulty levels to utilize the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Magician, the Ogre and the Thief to maximum effect.
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk giveaway will last until Thursday, July 6, and coming up next as a freebie is a copy of GRIME on the same date.
It's summer sale time on Steam, and essentially everything is having some kind of discount, even the Steam Deck.
With thousands of games on sale for two whole weeks, we have a larger-than-usual list of highlights for you to peruse below, filled with everything from recent blockbusters to classic indies. Be sure to come back next week for part two of the summer list too.
- Persona 5 Royal – $32.39 on Fanatical
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition – $29.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – $29.99 on Steam
- Total War: WARHAMMER III – $28.59 on Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $27.99 on Steam
- Rust – $26.79 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $23.99 on Steam
- Grounded – $23.99 on Steam
- Crusader Kings III – $22.50 on Greenmangaming
- Stray – $22.49 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $20.99 on Steam
- TUNIC – $20.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – $20.64 on Greenmangaming
- Psychonauts 2 – $20.39 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED – $19.99 on Steam
- NieR:Automata – $19.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Gotham Knights – $17.99 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $17.99 on Steam
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – $17.49 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $16.49 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $16.49 on Steam
- Days Gone – $16.49 on Steam
- LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga – $16.49 on Steam
- New World – $15.99 on Steam
- Hunt: Showdown – $15.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $15.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $15.99 on Steam
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $15.99 on Steam
- Riders Republic – $15.00 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Anniversary Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 6 – $14.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $12.99 on Gamesplanet
- Gunfire Reborn – $12.99 on Steam
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $12.49 on Steam
- Hades – $12.49 on Steam
- Inscryption – $11.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- Planet Coaster – $11.24 on Steam
- Weird West: Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Tabletop Simulator – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Little Nightmares II – $9.89 on Steam
- Ghostrunner – $8.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99 on Steam
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition – $8.99 on Steam
- Borderlands 3 – $8.99 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $7.99 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $7.99 on Steam
- Cities: Skylines – $7.96 on Gamebillet
- Forts – $7.49 on Steam
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $7.49 on Steam
- Prey – $7.49 on Steam
- Arma 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $7.49 on Steam
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $7.49 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $5.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- DOOM – $4.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $4.99 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $4.49 on Steam
- SPORE – $3.99 on Steam
- Vampire Survivors – $3.74 on Steam
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut – $2.99 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Dungeon of Naheulbeuk – $0 on Epic Store
Marking the final days of the month-long summer sale, a DRM-free copy of Beholder 2 is available to claim as a freebie until July 3 from the GOG store. Here's another small list of highlights from the available specials:
- Weird West: Definitive Edition - $19.99 on GOG
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 on GOG
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 on GOG
- Syberia: The World Before - $15.99 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - $11.99 on GOG
- Warcraft I & II Bundle - $11.99 on GOG
- ENDLESS Space 2 - $9.99 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Settlers 3: Ultimate Collection - $9.99 on GOG
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.59 on GOG
- Grim Dawn - $7.49 on GOG
- Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force - $7.49 on GOG
- SUPERHOT - $7.49 on GOG
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition - $7.39 on GOG
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed™ II - $6.99 on GOG
- Cloudpunk - $6.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Crysis - $4.99 on GOG
- BioShock Remastered - $4.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 on GOG
- STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - $3.49 on GOG
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- ENDLESS Space - Definitive Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Roller Coaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - $2.49 on GOG
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 - $0.97 on GOG
- Beholder 2 - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
