Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam Summer Sale 2023 Edition

Before we get to everything that the summer sales have to offer, let's go through the usual bundles and freebies. Humble introduced a single bundle this week as it also goes through major sale promotions.

The Humble Train Sim World 3 Mega Haul Bundle is exactly what it sounds like, offering the Train Sim World 3 base game and a whole lot of DLC and expansion packs that add various routes and locomotives. The $6 starting tier is what brings the base game, with four DLC packs. Moving up a tier adds five more packs for $10, while the final tier brings six more pieces of paid content for $14 total.

The bundle has almost three weeks left on its counter before it goes away. As for next week, it's time for the monthly Humble Choice refresh, and its headliner is slated to be Obsidian's The Outer Worlds.

Epic Games Store kept its giveaway streak active this week too, bringing a copy of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk to claim for free.

This is a tactical RPG with a humorous campaign that tells the adventures of an unlikely and clumsy group of heroes in a parody fantasy world. Meanwhile, the combat system offers turn-based action with multiple difficulty levels to utilize the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Magician, the Ogre and the Thief to maximum effect.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk giveaway will last until Thursday, July 6, and coming up next as a freebie is a copy of GRIME on the same date.

Big Deals

It's summer sale time on Steam, and essentially everything is having some kind of discount, even the Steam Deck.

With thousands of games on sale for two whole weeks, we have a larger-than-usual list of highlights for you to peruse below, filled with everything from recent blockbusters to classic indies. Be sure to come back next week for part two of the summer list too.

DRM-free Specials

Marking the final days of the month-long summer sale, a DRM-free copy of Beholder 2 is available to claim as a freebie until July 3 from the GOG store. Here's another small list of highlights from the available specials:

