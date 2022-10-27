Microsoft updates Process Explorer with dark mode support

Microsoft has released a new update for the Sysinternals toolset that offers advanced system utilities for managing, troubleshooting, and diagnosing computers running Windows and their apps. The latest version brings Process Explorer v17.0 and Handle v5.0.

Process Explorer, as the name implies, displays detailed information about each process running on your computer. It lets you see which program works with a specific file, folder, or dynamically linked library (DLL). Microsoft says Process Explorer is a must-have tool for tracking down DLL problems, handling leaks, and getting insights into how Windows applications work.

Here is the changelog for Process Explorer version 17.0:

This update to Process Explorer, an advanced process, DLL and handle viewing utility, adds dark theme support, multipane view in the main window with a new threads pane, startup performance optimization and more.

As for the Handle tool, a program for displaying information about open handles for any running process, its latest version adds CSV output with a new switch:

This update to Handle, a tool that displays information about open handles for any process in the system, adds CSV output with a new -v switch and has an option to print the granted access mask with -g.

You can download Process Explorer here, and Handle here. Microsoft has a dedicated set of documentation for the Sysinternal utilities you can access on the official Microsoft Learn website.