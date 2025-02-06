Microsoft updates Windows Terminal with new multi-window support, console architecture, more

Windows Terminal, the default console app in Windows 10 and 11, received some big updates in the stable and preview channels. Windows Terminal 1.22.10352.0 is available for all users outside the preview program, and it adds several changes and improvements, such as a completely rewritten console host implementation with Sixels support, emoji with zero-width joiners, command snippets, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Features: This version of Windows Terminal comes with Cascadia Code 2407.24; this version fixes a hinting issue in Arabic glyphs

We're piloting a new color scheme, "Ottosson", which offers well-distributed and consistent hue and chroma based on the Oklab color space

Settings UI Overhaul (small edition - see 1.23 Preview for more!)

We've added a new Compatibility page at the top level and a Terminal Emulation page inside Profiles to control application compatibility settings

You can now configure the translation of paths dropped on or copied into Terminal to use one of four styles: None (Windows, no translation), WSL (/mnt/c), MSYS2 (/c) or Cygwin (/cygdrive/c) via a new profile setting pathTranslationStyle (enum none, wsl, msys2, cygwin; default none except for WSL profiles) Changes: In cmd and python (and other users of console line input), choosing a command from history will once again duplicate it in your history; this reverts

On Windows 11 24H2, Terminal will no longer be updated while it is in use (this might look familiar! There was an issue preventing this from working until this change landed)

The POSIX-style path translation modes will (finally!) properly escape paths containing single quotes

You can now disallow applications from writing to the Windows Clipboard (profile setting compatibility.allowOSC52, boolean, default true; Terminal Emulation settings) Bug Fixes: Ctrl+Insert will (finally!) copy selected text in the Command Palette

The "Close Window" action will no longer bypass the close confirmation dialog

The schema document has been updated to include the Windows.Terminal.VisualStudio dynamic profile source

compatibility.textMeasurement is now present in the JSON settings schema document

Windows Terminal 1.23.10353.0 is a more substantial release with a much bigger changelog that includes a new version of the Cascadia Code font that fixes issues with Arabic glyphs, a new color scheme, overhauled settings, a reworked multi-window support, and more:

Multi-windowing has been rewritten to be much more reliable and robust; the tray icon now works more consistently, actions spanning multiple windows trigger properly, summoning works better, and a whole host of other things are better. If you encounter any issues with windowing or process management, please file a bug!

This version of Windows Terminal comes with Cascadia Code 2407.24; this version fixes a hinting issue in Arabic glyphs

We're piloting a new color scheme, "Ottosson", which offers well-distributed and consistent hue and chroma based on the Oklab color space

You can now turn on the tab bar for full-screen Terminal windows using a new setting (showTabsFullscreen, boolean, default false)

Settings UI Overhaul! There is a new New Tab Menu customization experience, in a new top-level settings page, that lets you add folders and profile matchers and more to your New Tab menu! We've added a new Compatibility page at the top level and a Terminal Emulation page inside Profiles to control application compatibility settings A handful of simpler settings like "rainbow suggestions", "cell width", "web search URL query", "color selection" and more are finally available as easy toggle You can now easily set up bell sound (or sounds!), play them back to sample them, and remove them Profiles have long been able to override the foreground, background and selection colors from their color schemes, but you haven't been able to set them via the UI. You now can! We've implemented an icon picker that lets you easily input emoji, pick built-in icons, or choose icon files The appearance page sports a new fancy spatial padding editor

You can now configure the translation of paths dropped on or copied into Terminal to use one of four styles: None (Windows, no translation), WSL (/mnt/c), MSYS2 (/c) or Cygwin (/cygdrive/c) via a new profile setting pathTranslationStyle (enum none, wsl, msys2, cygwin; default none except for WSL profiles) You can now copy the contents of the screen with escape sequences! Add a new copy action with "withControlSequences": true to use it

Applications can now use the S8C1T and S7C1T escape sequences to enable or disable C1 controls; in addition, DOCS will turn on 8-bit control characters on stdin when it is used to enable ISO2022 encoding

You can find the rest of the changelog for the latest Windows Terminal Preview on GitHub. Links for downloading the releases are available on the same page, or you can get the updates from the Microsoft Store.