Space Marine 2 Datavault update adds new PvP map, Absolute difficulty, FOV slider and more

It was only last week that Saber Interactive revealed some major features that will be coming soon to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in updates. Already, a massive patch containing many of those features, changes, and content has been pushed out to all players. Dubbed the 6.0 Datavault update, it carries a new way for players to unlock cosmetics, a PVP map, a new enemy, and more.

The new Datavault is a new area players can enter in the Battle Barge, where players can accept and complete minor objectives in missions to earn a new type of currency. These can be used to unlock fresh cosmetic rewards at the Datavault.

At the same time, PvP enjoyers can now jump into the Necron-themed PvP map Tomb. This close-quarters-focused experience is being called the smallest map to be featured in the PvP playlist, offering fast flanking routes and a central battle zone to concentrate fights in.

As for PvE players, the studio has added the new Biovore to spice things up. Described as a "mobile living-artillery creature," it can fire deadly spore mines at its enemies while also posing as a very valid threat up close to Space Marines thanks to its deadly melee swipes.

For PC players, an FOV slider has finally been implemented into the game, which the developer says was a "challenging" development experience. This will be especially useful for ultra-wide monitor users. Over on consoles, a cross-play toggle can now be found in network options to block being matched up with PC players when matchmaking in PvP.

Other additions to this update include an in-game emote system, an exchange point for swapping different tiers of Armory Data, the Absolute difficulty mode that touts even more diverse enemy packs and fewer resources, as well as new finishers for killing various enemies.

The update is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The complete changelog for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 6 Datavault, which includes details on the balance changes, can be found here.