Microsoft will be live streaming the 50th Anniversary Copilot Event

Earlier this month, Microsoft sent out invitations to the press for an in-person event celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 4, 2025, at its Redmond, WA, campus. In addition to an employee-only anniversary celebration, Microsoft will share its vision for consumer AI with new updates to Copilot during the event.

Microsoft has now confirmed that the 50th Anniversary Copilot Event will be streamed live at 9:30 AM Pacific Time on Friday, April 4, 2025. The event will feature Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, and several other past and present Microsoft leaders.

The company is also marking its 50th anniversary in various ways. Microsoft has created an interactive timeline showcasing its journey, which anyone can explore. Additionally, a dedicated microsite provides more details on its 50-year history, featuring iconic photos. Microsoft has also announced a new initiative to support the Puget Sound region, where it has deep roots.

Founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Microsoft moved its headquarters to Bellevue, Washington, in 1979—part of the Puget Sound area. To give back to the community, Microsoft is honoring 50 local changemakers by awarding each a $50,000 grant to support their efforts in addressing regional needs.

Microsoft is also offering the following special content to celebrate its 50th anniversary:

It is selling a 50th-anniversary collection of totes, hoodies, pins, and more at its official merchandise store. Additionally, Microsoft is attempting to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most users to complete an online multi-level artificial intelligence lesson within 24 hours. You can learn more about Microsoft AI Skills Fest here.