Take a look at Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's three titanium colors

A hands-on video showcasing the dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Edge surfaced recently. In the video, Samsung's upcoming slim phone is shown in two color options: Jet Black and Silver. Now, a fresh leak has popped up, revealing the Galaxy S25 Edge in one more color.

Fresh images, courtesy of WinFuture (via Roland Quandt), showcase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in three titanium colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. These colors match the finishes available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For now, it is unclear if these color options will be available exclusively online or through stores. Take a look for yourself:

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors

The Galaxy S25 Edge looks similar to the Galaxy S25+, but it is expected to be much narrower. Moreover, the back panel—which is rumored to be of ceramic—is what differentiates it from other Galaxy S25 models.

It will pack a dual-camera setup in a vertical camera hump. The cameras are expected to be 200MP primary and have a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens. The device is also speculated to weigh 162 grams and measure just 5.84mm thin.

The display is tipped to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offer a 120Hz refresh rate with 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone could also come with 12GB of RAM and a vapor chamber much thinner than the Galaxy S25. It could be juiced by a 3,900mAh battery and may support satellite connectivity.

Samsung could keep the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge under $1,299 and launch it sometime next month. Apple also has its answer to the Galaxy S25 Edge ready, called the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the "Plus" model from the lineup.