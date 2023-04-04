Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more hit Xbox Game Pass soon

Microsoft is bringing a slew of new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription in April. The latest announcement details the arrival dates of the Xbox first party releases Minecraft Legends and Ghostwire: Tokyo, another EA Sports entry, and more.

Here are the games incoming as part of the Game Pass April first wave:

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now

(Console and PC) – Available now Everspace 2 – Full Release (PC) – April 6

– Full Release (PC) – April 6 Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

(Cloud and Console) – April 6 Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12 NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

(Console) EA Play – April 13 Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

Mojang Studios' fresh take on Minecraft as a strategy game is a day-one drop into all Game Pass services. Meanwhile, Ghostwire: Tokyo is finally shedding its PlayStation console exclusivity with this Game Pass launch too.

Lastly, after months of being offered, the Apple TV+ trial has been removed as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk, but now, Microsoft is offering two months of Peacock Premium Plus for US-based members.

Several games will be leaving Game Pass on April 15. While first-party title Quantum Break was supposed to also leave the programs due to a licensing issue, it curiously doesn't appear on the announcement's departing list currently:

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With wave one out of the way, expect to see the second Xbox Game Pass wave reveal of the month to happen around April 18. It is slated to include games such as The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Coffee Talk Episode 2, as well as Redfall due to its early March launch. Also, keep in mind that Microsoft recently ended its $1 trial offers for its Game Pass subscriptions.