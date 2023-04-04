Save up to $20 on Xbox wireless controllers during the Microsoft Store spring sale

Do you need to buy a new game controller for playing Xbox Series X or S games, or even for your gaming PC? Well, you have some good timing, as the Microsoft Store has some nice discounts on the company's Xbox wireless controllers, for as much as $20 off their normal MSRP.

The standard Xbox wireless controller is currently discounted by between $10 to $20, cutting the prices down to as much as $44.99, depending on which color version you want. The controller colors that are on sale include Carbon Black, Velocity Green, Robot White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt.

You can also save some cash when you get some special edition Xbox controllers. For example, the Stellar Shift Special Edition is on sale for $59.99, or $10 off its normal price.

Here's the list of Xbox wireless controller sales available on the Microsoft Store:

