Mobile game developer Madfinger Games is making its first PC title, Gray Zone Warfare

Madfinger Games is a familiar name for many mobile gamers who prefer to play titles that are similar to PC games in terms of more mature content and graphics. The team is best known for their zombie-themed Dead Trigger series and the sci-fi-themed Shadowgun series.. This week, Madfinger Games announced it was making its first game specifically for the PC platform, Gray Zone Warfare.

In yet another departure for the Madfinger Games team, Gray Zone Warfare will not be an over-the-top sci-fi or zombie shooter but a modern-day tactical FPS that is going for more realism than normal for this kind of title.

The Unreal Engine-based game will center on a squad of Private Military Company members who are sent to a remote tropical island nation that's been evacuated due to some sort of mysterious event. The PMC squad is flown into the island to find out what is happening and to retrieve anything that might be of value.

Madfinger says Gray Zone Warfare will feature "extensive weapon customization" that will include allowing the player to basically build their own firearm with hundreds of different parts to choose from. The game will also support "actual ballistic simulation" for even more combat realism.

That commitment to realism will also extend to the player character's health. Madfinger states:

Every injury can negatively affect your perception and performance. Correctly identifying the issue and finding the right solution is one of the key elements you have to master in order to stay alive or save the lives of your teammates.

The game's fictional island nation spans 42 square kilometers, according to Madfinger, and will also be a "living world" that will change even if gamers are not playing.

You can wishlist Gray Zone Warfare now on Steam, and the game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.