Nvidia releases DLSS 4 plugin for Unreal Engine 5, offering multi frame generation and more

Nvidia released its newest generation RTX 50 series graphics cards in January, and alongside it, the company brought the fourth edition of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology to its customers. The AI-driven tech touted improvements to almost all aspects of its feature set, including frame generation and a transformer-based model for enhancing image quality. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of DLSS 4 as a plugin for Unreal Engine 5.

The Nvidia hardware-exclusive feature set brings Multi Frame Generation, Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, DLAA, Reflex Low Latency, and NVIDIA Image Scaling as a part of the DLSS suite.

Keep in mind that despite supporting graphics cards going back to the RTX 20 series, not all of DLSS 4's features are available to those generations.

Here are the DLSS 4 technologies that are using neural rendering techniques, and what they do exactly:

DLSS Multi Frame Generation boosts frame rates by using AI to generate up to three frames per rendered frame, powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series and fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

boosts frame rates by using AI to generate up to three frames per rendered frame, powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. DLSS Frame Generation boosts performance by using AI to generate frames while maintaining great responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex.

boosts performance by using AI to generate frames while maintaining great responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. DLSS Ray Reconstruction enhances image quality by using AI to generate additional pixels for intensive ray-traced scenes. DLSS replaces hand-tuned denoisers with an NVIDIA supercomputer-trained AI network that generates higher-quality pixels between sampled rays.

enhances image quality by using AI to generate additional pixels for intensive ray-traced scenes. DLSS replaces hand-tuned denoisers with an NVIDIA supercomputer-trained AI network that generates higher-quality pixels between sampled rays. DLSS Super Resolution boosts performance by using AI to output higher-resolution frames from a lower-resolution input. DLSS samples multiple lower-resolution images and uses motion data and feedback from prior frames to construct high-quality images..

boosts performance by using AI to output higher-resolution frames from a lower-resolution input. DLSS samples multiple lower-resolution images and uses motion data and feedback from prior frames to construct high-quality images.. Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing provides higher image quality with an AI-based anti-aliasing technique. DLAA uses the same Super Resolution technology developed for DLSS, constructing a more realistic, high-quality image at native resolution.

So far, games like Cyberpunk 2077, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Alan Wake 2, Marvel Rivals, and Star Wars Outlaws have shipped updates with support for DLSS 4. With an official plugin now available for Unreal Engine 5 though, expect much more upcoming games to include the upscaling and frame generation features for gamers.

The DLSS 4 plugin for Unreal Engine 5 supports versions 5.5, 5.4, 5.3, and 5.2. Find the download and resources to learn about DLSS and its implementations here, Nvidia's dedicated developer portal.