Mozilla improves the way Firefox add-ons and extensions will collect your data

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that it is deprecating a mechanism in Edge in order to improve user data privacy. The company has also published a timeline for the phase out. You can find the details in this dedicated piece.

Meanwhile, Mozilla also announced something similar yesterday about user data collection. The company is trying to simplify the way its add-ons and extensions ask for consent for data "collection and transmission" when you install them on your browser. This news is interesting considering the recent backlash the company received regarding user data protection.

Mozilla feels this update will simplify things from both the perspectives of the developer of an add-on as well as the user who installs it. The firm explains the development side benefits first:

In 2025 we will launch a new data consent experience for extensions, built into the Firefox add-on installation flow itself. This will dramatically reduce the: development effort required to be compliant with Firefox data policies confusion users faces when installing extensions by providing a more consistent experience, giving them more confidence and control around the data collected or transmitted effort it takes AMO reviewers to evaluate an extension version to ensure it’s compliant with our data collection policies Developers won’t need to bother with creating their own custom data consent experiences. Soon, developers will simply be able to specify in the manifest what types of data the extension collects/transmits and this will automatically be reflected in a unified consent experience across all Firefox extensions

And following that, Mozilla has explained how the new updated consent type will help users:

When a user then adds an extension to Firefox, the installation prompt will show what required types of data the extension collects, if any, alongside a list of permissions that the extension requests. Users will have a choice to opt in/out of providing the optional technical and usage data if the add-on has requested it, as well as any optional data collection the developer requests. As always, the user then has the choice to continue adding the extension if they agree to the required permissions and data collection, or cancel the installation flow. ... The data collection information will also be displayed on AMO extension listing pages to help Firefox users make informed download decisions.

If you are wondering, AMO here refers to the addons.mozilla.org website where all the Firefox add-ons and extensions are available. You can find the blog post here on Mozilla's website. The firm adds that more technical details will be published later on the same page. Currently it is still gathering feedback.