My favorite file manager for Windows 11 gets redesigned icon, better performance, and more

There is no shortage of third-party file managers for Windows 11, but Files stands out among them with its native-like design, a big list of convenient features, and frequent updates. In addition to the stable version, Files has a preview channel where users can try upcoming releases and changes ahead of their public debut. The latest update for Files Preview, version 3.9.9, has just been released, and it packs a redesigned icon, new cloud providers, faster performance, and more.

The new icon is now available in Files Preview 3.9.9, and the stable release will get it in version 4, which is expected later this year. Besides cosmetic changes, Files Preview 3.9.9 adds performance optimizations for the Quick Access widgets on the Home Page. Also, the app now supports two additional cloud drive providers: Magent and Sync.

Other changes include the following fixes:

Shortcuts Resolved an issue preventing folders ending in ‘.url’ from opening properly. Start Menu tile Fixed the display name for the ‘Files - Preview’ tile in the Start Menu. Properties window Fixed an issue where the sidebar would flicker when resizing the properties window.

Other changes that were recently released for Files Preview include an improved sidebar, size units customization, and other changes.

Files Preview is available for free on the official website, but you can also purchase it in the Microsoft Store for $9.99 to support developers. As for the stable version, the last update was released in January. Version 3.9 introduced a new layout and improvements for tags, tabs, and more. You can check out full details here.