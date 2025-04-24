Files is getting an improved sidebar, size units customization, and other changes

Files Preview has been updated to a new version with a bunch of improvements and quality-of-life changes. Version 3.9.7 of this popular file manager for Windows 11 and 10 is now available, and it brings an improved sidebar, file size format customization, and other changes.

With version 3.9.1, Files received a reworked release notes experience. Now, upon launching the app after installing the latest update, Files will open a new tab with the changelog to let users know about new features, improvements, and tweaks.

Next is a slightly improved sidebar, which now has placeholder text that should help users better understand how the sidebar works and what they can do with it. Also, there are several improvements to the app's settings. You can now right-click the settings icon to access the JSON file and tweak available options in an editor. Also, you can now specify file size units—binary or decimal.

Finally, Files 3.9.1 adds automatic encoding detection for extracting ZIP files. When creating a compressed folder, Files defaults to UTF-8.

Other fixes and improvements in the update include the following:

Updates Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur durring updates. Toolbar Fixed an issue where toolbar buttons sometimes displayed the wrong icon state.

Fixed an issue where the extract button was sometimes missing from the toolbar.

Fixed the menu label for overflow items in the toolbar. File sorting Fixed sorting issues with files containing #-# numbering.

Fixed an issue where name sorting was case-sensitive. Git Fixed errors that sometimes occurred with shortcuts in Git repositories. Properties Fixed an issue where Cleanup and Format options were incorrectly displayed for Cloud Drives.

You can download Files Preview from the Microsoft Store or the project's official website.