Microsoft removes a lot of features from the Edge browser

Some big changes are coming to Microsoft Edge. The company is dropping quite a lot of features as part of Edge 137, which is now available in the Beta Channel. Version 137.0.3296.16 is now available for download with a hefty list of changes.

Starting with the removed features, this May, Microsoft is deprecating Image Editor, Image Hover menus, Mini menus, the built-in video upscaler, and the Wallet Hub. The latter used to be a dedicated section for payment-related stuff (Microsoft even experimented with integrating crypto), but now, Microsoft is simplifying the experience by moving payment information to the password manager.

Here is what Microsoft says:

The following Microsoft Edge features are being deprecated and are scheduled for removal by mid-to-late May: Image Editor, Image Hovers menu, Mini menu, Video super resolution, and Wallet Hub. Changes to Wallet in Microsoft Edge. Wallet is being phased out to support a streamlined experience within Microsoft Edge. In Microsoft Edge version 137, the Wallet entry in Settings will be removed and a new entry will be added for Passwords/Personal Information/Payment management functions. Also, a new personal information management design is available in Microsoft Edge Settings. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Still, Edge 137 is not all about removing stuff. The update brings a reworked picture-in-picture mode, which now features additional controls like play, skip forward/backward, and a progress bar:

Picture in Picture Player Enhancements. Users can now open videos as picture-in-picture and easily pause, play, skip forward or backward and seek from the progress bar right from the picture-in-picture window. Continue watching videos anywhere on the screen while multitasking. Simply click the picture-in-picture icon on a video in Microsoft Edge to get started.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

Update to Mutation Event policy . Support for mutation events was removed in Microsoft Edge version 127. The MutationEventsEnabled policy provided a temporary option for admins to continue to use the deprecated and removed set of platform events. In Microsoft Edge version 137, the MutationEventsEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works. The MutationObserver API can be used instead.

Find on Page in Microsoft Edge for Business will soon be integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat. Microsoft Edge for Business is introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat to Find on Page (CTRL+F). This feature seeks to help users more easily find relevant content and save time. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Added language support for PDF Add text feature. Support for non-English languages has been added to the Added text feature. This change is available in the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat.

You can download Microsoft Edge 137 Beta from the Edge Insider website. Microsoft plans to release the update in the Stable Channel on the week of May 29, 2025.